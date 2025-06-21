Sun City 18th annual Pride Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Hundreds lined the street on Montana to celebrate the 2025 Sun City Pride Parade. The pride parade started as a protest against police violence and systemic oppression in 1970.

Now 55 years later, its a celebration of LGBTQ+ community, social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.

Christopher Eck, presdient of Sun City Pride said "now more than ever, we need to be visible and stand strong. Most especially for the gay youth."

Sun City Pride began in 2007 just as a parade now they have transformed to offer support for the LGBTQ+ community through scholarship programs, food drives for the homeless, leadership conferences and anti-bullying summits for high school Sun City Pride is dedicated to showing that there is allyship here in the Borderland.