El Paso Water offers free sandbags ahead of Monsoon season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Multiple rain showers are expected to hit the Borderland over the new few days, with some areas excepted to see between 1 to 2 inches of rain.

In an effort to help customers protect their property, El Paso Water offers 10 sandbag at no charge. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags.

Customers who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags. Sandbags weigh approximately 40-50 pounds each.

The Stormwater Operations Center is located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., they are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on weekends.

Tune into ABC-7 after the game to see experts demonstrate how to properly install the sandbags.