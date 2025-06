EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DEA Spokesperson Carlos Briano visited the ABC-7 station today to speak with ABC-7's Iris Garcia Barron about a new scam circulating around the Borderland.

Briano says that scammers are using the names of DEA personnel to make their operation appear legitimate. Briano provided our viewers with tips on how to stay safe from this scam, and what you should do if you are targeted. Watch the video above to learn more.