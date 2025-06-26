Using fireworks in El Paso this 4th of July? You could be fined $500

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials are reminding everyone ahead of the 4th of July weekend that fireworks are strictly prohibited within El Paso city limits. City officials say that Ordinance No. 019521 makes it illegal to sell, use, or possess fireworks in El Paso. Violators can be fined up to $500 and be given a Class C Misdemeanor.

"Unlawful fireworks use may also be investigated as criminal mischief or arson, depending on the outcome and intent," a city spokesperson explained. "Law enforcement will be monitoring for illegal fireworks activity across the City throughout the July 4th weekend."

City officials say fireworks are dangerous and can potentially cause "devastating harm" to one's body. They also pose a significant fire hazard due to dry conditions in the Borderland, officials say.

"Even a small firework or sparkler can ignite grass, brush, or rooftops, potentially leading to structure fires, vehicle fires, or larger-scale incidents."