Man accused of killing Arizona pastor included El Paso on his list of future targets: Report

PHOENIX, Arizona (KVIA) -- Our news partners ABC15 in Phoenix are reporting that the man accused of killing an Arizona pastor included El Paso on his list of places he planned to kill more religious leaders.

Adam Sheafe, 51, is accused of killing "Pastor Bill" Schonemann. ABC15 spoke with Sheafe through a jail-issued electronic device last week. Sheafe explained that he believed pastors and priests were leading Christians astray. ABC15 reports Sheafe believes "that Christianity is wrong and that the Bible should only be the Old Testament."

ABC15 reports that Sheafe traveled from California to Arizona upon his release from prison. He then started camping out and scouting out targets, according to ABC15's report.

ABC15 also reports that Sheafe shared a list of his intended targets, which included El Paso and Beaumont, Texas. He listed Phoenix twice, as he intended to return to the city.