Man dead after officer tased him on I-10: Police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department identified 30-year-old Xavier Guadalupe Hernandez as the man who was tased and killed on I-10 East at Yarbrough on Sunday.

EPPD says that at approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person attempting to jump over a barrier along the highway.

Police say Xavier Hernandez became uncooperative and resisted officers’ commands. A taser deployment was ineffective, and an assisting off-duty officer and a witness helped restrain him due to his combative behavior, police say.

"Mr. Hernandez became unresponsive at which time Officers initiated CPR. Mr Hernandez was transported to Del Sol Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased despite efforts to revive him," EPPD said in a statement.

"The El Paso Police Department understands that this situation is deeply upsetting to many in our community, and we are committed to ensuring a full and transparent review of the incident," EPPD added.

The El Paso Police Department has also initiated an internal review with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Texas Rangers as part of the standard protocol when a death occurs in connection with a police interaction.

"We respectfully ask the public for patience as the investigative process unfolds," EPPD said in a news release. "We are committed to transparency and accountability and will provide updates as soon as we are able to share verified facts."

The El Paso Police Department also said they are working to provide accurate and timely information as it becomes available.

ABC-7 reached out to the law firm representing Hernandez's case and investigation.

