El Paso Zoo’s giraffe, Juma, has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Zoo announced the death of its giraffe, Juma, today. The zoo says Juma was euthanized on Monday "due to a sudden and irreversible decline in his quality of life."

Juma, an 18-year-old male, was father to two giraffes born at the zoo. Zoo officials say Juma suffered from arthritis and that keepers and veterinarians had kept him active and comfortable through his diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, some of the joints in his feet deteriorated to the point where they could no longer support his 2,000-pound frame,” said Dr. Victoria Milne, Chief Veterinarian. “This progression was irreversible, and to prevent further pain or the risk of sudden collapse, humane euthanasia was the most compassionate choice.”

Juma had lived at the El Paso Zoo for 15 years. He was born at the Albuquerque Biological Park in 2007. During that time he had two baby boys with Gigi, a female giraffe living at the zoo.