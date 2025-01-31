New baby giraffe born at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new giraffe was just born at the El Paso Zoo! The baby was born to Gigi and Juma, who welcomed Obi in 2023.

The new, unnamed baby is healthy and just under six-feet-tall. The City of El Paso says it arrived after a 14-month-long gestation. Right now the calf is being kept in a private, off exhibit area, but the zoo says it will announce the baby's public debut in due time.

Courtesy: City of El Paso

"This exciting arrival is the second giraffe calf born at the Zoo, underscoring the Zoo’s commitment to wildlife conservation," officials say.

Courtesy: City of El Paso

The new baby's birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for Reticulated Giraffes, which are classified as endangered.

Courtesy: City of El Paso

Older brother Obi, who was also born as part of the plan, will move to Dallas to start his own family soon.

Courtesy: City of El Paso

“We’re delighted to welcome this new addition to our Zoo family,” said El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Director Joe Montisano. “Both Gigi and her calf are doing well, and our staff is providing around-the-clock care to ensure their health and well-being. We’re eager for our guests to meet the calf once mom and baby have bonded and weather conditions are favorable."