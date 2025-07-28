How El Paso is commemorating the Walmart Shooting victims on the 6th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the community to honor the lives lost during the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting.

The city and the Border Network for Human Rights are co-hosting a remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 3rd, at the August 3rd Memorial at Jim Crouch Park, located at 7500 W.H. Burges.

As part of the ceremony, the names of the 23 victims will be read aloud.