Despite Amigo Airsho cancellation, aviation spirit lives on in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The cancellation of this year’s Amigo Airsho was expected to be a major blow, with more than 60,000 attendees originally anticipated. But for organizers, performers, and aviation enthusiasts, the show must go on in some form.

Though the main event was called off, many of the performers and vendors are still in El Paso, offering a scaled-down but passionate aviation experience at War Eagles Air Museum.

Organizers said they don’t yet have an exact estimate of the financial losses, but early projections suggest losses could total six figures. Much of that stems from performers and vendors having already been paid ahead of the event.

“This is our first year at this airshow, so we were super excited to see the air show and participate,” said Torrey Ward, pilot and owner of the Micro Jet Air Show. Ward says preparations including aircraft readiness and flight practice took more than a year.

Even after the official cancellation, Ward chose to stay in El Paso.

“It was important to stick around because I really felt that I wanted to support in any way possible,” he said. “Given the situation and the timing of everything going on, we're here to participate in any way possible.”

Among the performers still taking to the skies is Stephanie Goetz, president and pilot of the Pink Jet. She was scheduled to fly as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The far-reaching impact [of breast cancer] is so big,” Goetz said. “And it's also a very curable disease when it's caught early it can have a 90% survival rate.”

Goetz explained that the Pink Jet, now a symbol of awareness and hope, wasn’t always painted pink.

“Last year, our founder said, ‘I want to turn it from blue and white to pink and have it be this symbol of hope and strength... a beacon of support for anyone going through challenges, but particularly breast cancer,’” she said.

Despite the setback, organizers are encouraging ticketholders not to toss their tickets just yet.

A Special Aviation Experience will be hosted by the MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho at the War Eagles Air Museum on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The event is free and open to everyone. The War Eagles Air Museum is located at 8012 Airport Rd. in Santa Teresa, NM. The special aviation experience will be Sunday, Oct. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.