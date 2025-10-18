MSSG Amigo Airsho holds special aviation event at War Eagles Air Museum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A Special Aviation Experience will be hosted by the MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho at the War Eagles Air Museum on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the 2025 MSSG Amigo Airsho which was abruptly canceled on Friday is invited to attend the event.

“This community has shown us nothing but support and encouragement through challenging circumstances,” said Alan Russell, Chairman of MSSG Amigo Airsho. “Even though we couldn’t host the full Airsho, we’re proud to partner with War Eagles Air Museum to give something back to our fans and families who make this event so special.”

The War Eagles Air Museum is located at 8012 Airport Rd. in Santa Teresa, NM. The special aviation experience will be Sunday, Oct. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"All 2025 Airsho ticket holders, sponsors, and volunteers are invited to attend free of charge. The MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho team and extend heartfelt thanks to the community, partners, and volunteers for their continued support and understanding."