Pellicano Widening Project construction back underway after years of delay

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — After years of legal battles and construction delays, the long-awaited Pellicano Drive widening project is finally moving forward, according to an update from the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority.

During Monday’s El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting, CRRMA Executive Director Raymond Telles shared that construction crews are back on site and work is officially underway on the first phase of the project.

The Pellicano project, which aims to expand the heavily traveled roadway between Loop 375 and Airway Boulevard, had been stalled for more than two years after the original contractor defaulted and later filed for bankruptcy.

CRRMA became entangled in lawsuits and surety bond disputes that halted progress until this fall.

“The contractor is now on board, and they’ve actually begun work on Phase One,” Telles told commissioners. “We’re very excited about that. The one-year timeline has begun.”

Phase One will complete the westbound lanes from Airway back toward Loop 375, connecting with the already-finished eastbound section. Crews have been clearing weeds, replacing traffic control devices, and beginning work on a detention pond near a nearby school—an important safety measure, officials said.

Roadway construction is set to begin in December, with completion expected by September 2026.

Design work for Phase Two, finalizing the remaining portions of Pellicano, is expected to wrap up in December as well.

El Paso County is helping fund Phase One to restart construction while legal proceedings with the surety company continue.

The county and CRRMA have also agreed to send postcards to nearly 2,000 nearby residents and businesses to inform them of the renewed progress.

Commissioners praised the update, emphasizing the need to share visible progress with the public.

“I think it’s incredibly important that the public be aware of the progress that we’re finally going to start seeing,” Commissioner Iliana Holguin said. “We need to change the narrative to 'the project is now moving'.”

CRRMA officials said they plan to invite local media to the construction site in December once heavy equipment and roadway work begin.