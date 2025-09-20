El Paso County, CRRMA restart Pellicano Drive widening project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso County and the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority have reached agreements to resume work on the long-delayed Pellicano Drive Widening Project.

Construction is restarting on the westbound segment between Aircoupe and Loop 375, known as Phase 1 of the project. Hawk Construction has been tapped to complete the work by September 2026.

The move follows months of legal disputes after the original contractor, J.A.R. Construction, defaulted and later filed for bankruptcy.

To restart the project, the CRRMA negotiated a takeover agreement with the project’s surety company and an interlocal agreement with the county. That agreement allows $6 million in vehicle registration fee funds to be used to cover a shortfall.

Phase 1 includes a one-year completion timeline, with construction officially underway this month.

Meanwhile, design work on Phase 2 — which covers the rest of the three-mile project from Loop 375 to Darrington Road — is expected to be finished in late 2025.

County officials say the full expansion will eventually include six lanes, raised medians and bike lanes.

El Paso County officials say they remain committed to finishing the project while protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring accountability.