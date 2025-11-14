El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz speaks out amid immigration crackdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of bishops with the U.S. Conference of Bishops, including El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, uploaded a video message addressing the current immigration situation in America. The video was uploaded to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' YouTube page.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz was one of the bishops participating in the video. He spoke at the end of the video compilation, providing a message of love and comfort.

"May the mantle of our Lady of Guadalupe enfold us all in her maternal and loving care and draw us ever closer to the heart of Christ," Bishop Seitz says in the video.

The Trump Administration has taken a hardline stance on immigration, carrying out ICE raids and deportations nationwide. Bishop Seitz has been speaking out for months about the situation. He also made a trip to the Vatican to discuss immigration with Pope Leo XIV.