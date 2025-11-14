Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz speaks out amid immigration crackdown

Bishop Mark Seitz
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via YouTube
Bishop Mark Seitz
By
Published 3:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of bishops with the U.S. Conference of Bishops, including El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, uploaded a video message addressing the current immigration situation in America. The video was uploaded to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' YouTube page.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz was one of the bishops participating in the video. He spoke at the end of the video compilation, providing a message of love and comfort.

"May the mantle of our Lady of Guadalupe enfold us all in her maternal and loving care and draw us ever closer to the heart of Christ," Bishop Seitz says in the video.

The Trump Administration has taken a hardline stance on immigration, carrying out ICE raids and deportations nationwide. Bishop Seitz has been speaking out for months about the situation. He also made a trip to the Vatican to discuss immigration with Pope Leo XIV.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.