El Paso

Rep. Escobar calling for postal service reform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sent a letter to USPS Inspector General Tammy Hull calling for an investigation into what Escobar calls postal service problems in El Paso.

Escobar says there has been a rise in delayed mail delivery, vandalized boxes, and unreliable fleet conditions. She says that USPS leadership has not taken meaningful action to stop this problem.

Read Escobar's full letter to the USPS Inspector General below.

ABC-7 has reached out to USPS for comment.

Emma Hoggard

