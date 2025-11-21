Cars and Canines returns with first event since founder Mia Molina’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Cars and Canines will host its first public event this weekend since the death of its founder, Mia Molina. Molina and her close friend Gia Soleil Espinoza created Cars and Canines by blending their shared passions.

“Me and Mia just had a huge love of dogs,” Gia said. “And we were very involved in the model scene, which also involved being around cars a lot.”

That combination inspired the pair to launch adoption events aimed at helping local shelters and educating the public, but these events were places on hold after Molina was shot and killed near El Paso Police Headquarters on Sept. 24.

Her death devastated the community and all those who knew her. “Now that she’s no longer here to carry it on, I’ve decided to carry it on for her,” Gia said.

The friends’ relationship grew from pageant partners to what Gia describes as a sisterhood. Now Organizers say continuing Molina’s mission is the best way to honor her.

“Cars and Canines embodies who she was, giving back, helping everyone and being involved in the community,” Gia said.

The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mutts Canine Cantina.