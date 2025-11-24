Funeral services for Estine Davis announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is preparing to remember and honor an El Paso businesswoman Estine Davis. Davis' family announced the details of her funeral services.

Davis owned Estine's Eastside Barbershop and became the first black woman to own a business in the Sun City.

Her visitation is scheduled for December 4, 2025, at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m.

The Davis family will also host a Celebration of Life the next morning at 9:30 a.m.

Intermittent rites will follow at 12:30 at Restlawn Memorial Park.

News of Davis' death was announced earlier this month.

Estine Davis was 92 years old.