El Paso

Water main break in Far East El Paso closes westbound lanes on Montana Avenue

Published 7:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break has closed some of the westbound lanes of Montana Ave. at Desert Meadows Road.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert and reported crews are working to fix it.

According to TxDOT, the break was reported just after 11 p-m last night..

TxDOT's map says the right two lanes are closed right now with no clearing time.

ABC-7 reached out to the Sheriff's Office and El Paso water, but have not heard back.

