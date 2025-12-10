One-on-one with EPISD’s new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On Wednesday, ABC-7 sat down with the El Paso Independent School District's newly-named superintendent, Dr. Brian Lusk.

Lusk has over three decades of experience in public schools as a teacher and administrator. He has been working as the deputy superintendent at Dallas ISD since October of 2023. That experience, he says, has shaped him for this role.

"Those opportunities, they shape you and help you get experiences that lead you to, to considerations like this," said Lusk.

The district has been in headlines this past year regarding budget deficits and school closures, which Lusk says are situations school districts across the state have to deal with, "I don't think El Paso ISD is that much different."

When it comes to solutions, Lusk says those will only come from discussion with teachers, parents, and students.

"I think we have to really listen to everybody," Lusk told ABC-7. "Then as we do that for, you know, for these next three months, you know, we can take that data, that qualitative data, and helps us understand thoughts and perspectives."

Which is something Norma De La Rosa, the president of the El Paso Teacher's Association, says was lacking from past superintendents.

"I think what past superintendents have done is that they have listened to people at central office, and, and have pretty much taken their word for it that this is what this is how things are, this is what we've done, this is what we've always done," said De La Rosa.