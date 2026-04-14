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El Paso

Man accused of threatening deputies, claimed to have cartel affiliation

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Published 6:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man for the second time after he allegedly threatened deputies during the first.

25-year-old Jon Christian Orozco was originally arrested for a second offense DWI after running a red light and making a wrong turn, EPCSO said.

EPCSO said during and after the arrest, Orozco continued to threaten law enforcement and their families while claiming to have an affiliation with a cartel.

EPCSO said Orozco was booked on the second DWI charge and obstruction or retaliation. EPCSO arrested him again Friday for an additional charge for threatening a second deputy, the sheriff's office said.

His bond totals more than $22,000 for all charges.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Sayra Sanchez

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