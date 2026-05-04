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UTEP says Android ticket scanning issue, crowding slowed BTS concert entry Saturday

Fans lined Sun Bowl Dr. and Glory Rd. north of the stadium ahead of Saturday's BTS concert in El Paso.
KVIA
Fans lined Sun Bowl Dr. and Glory Rd. north of the stadium ahead of Saturday's BTS concert in El Paso.
By
New
Published 2:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the University of Texas at El Paso said a technology issue and heavy crowding at one entrance caused long lines and slower entrance to the Sun Bowl ahead of Saturday’s BTS concert.

A spokesperson for the university said UTEP's Office of Special Events fully staffed all ticket and security entry points for both concerts.

"Five gates were operational throughout both events, including the main North gate, Southeast, Southwest stair and ramp entrances, and the West gate serving premium and ADA guests," the spokesperson told ABC-7. "An additional 46 Destination El Paso wayfinding personnel were deployed to direct fans to the stadium."

School officials said Saturday’s delays were caused by a ticket scanning technology issue involving some Android devices and by a large number of concertgoers gathering at the main North gate instead of using other available entrances.

They added that about 30,000 fans lined up at the North gate.

The spokesperson said for Sunday's concert, staff began scanning tickets farther up in the entry line before fans reached the gates, which significantly improved the flow of people entering the stadium.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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