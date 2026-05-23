IDEA Public Schools to provide free summer meals for children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- IDEA Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger this summer, regardless of whether they attend an IDEA campus, as part of an effort to help address food insecurity during the school break.

The district announced its Child Nutrition Program will provide meals from May 26 through July 31 through the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Meals will be available to any child in the community and must be eaten in the cafeteria at select IDEA campuses.

According to Feeding America, nearly 1 in 5 children in the United States face hunger.

IDEA officials said the summer meals program is intended to provide a reliable source of nutrition for children who depend on school meals during the academic year.

“We know nutrition is essential for all children in our community, not just during the school year, but throughout the summer as well,” Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools Fernando Aguilar said.

“With nearly 1.7 million children in Texas at risk of hunger this summer, we’re proud to continue helping fill that gap by providing nutritious meals that ease the financial strain on families during the break.”

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service will be closed on federal holidays, including June 19 and June 29 through July 4.

IDEA Public Schools said the meals are part of its Seamless Summer Meals Option, a program aimed at helping children maintain healthy nutrition during summer vacation when school is not in session.

Families seeking more information about summer meal availability can contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus or visit IDEA Public Schools online.