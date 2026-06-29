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El Paso

Crews knock down Central El Paso building fire

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Published 10:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Crews have knocked down what appeared to be a large building fire in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 crews saw large flames shooting out of the building, located near the intersection of Octavia and Montana.

EPFD says crews are spraying water to treat hotspots.

We will share more information when it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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