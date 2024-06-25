

Highest-rated ice cream shops in El Paso by diners

Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed all year round, although the volume produced during the hotter months signals otherwise. The majority of ice cream and other frozen desserts in the U.S. are made between March and August, with July being the busiest month of all, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Many Americans have memories of their pastel green mint chocolate chip scoop dripping down their waffle cone at the height of summer or cooling down with their sprinkle-covered chocolate and vanilla soft-serve twist. Ice cream tends to scream nostalgia, but the range of available flavors has evolved since the days when the dessert was mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Of course, that doesn’t mean those aren’t still top-tier choices. According to a May 2024 survey of 2,200 American adults by the International Dairy Foods Association and Morning Consult, the top 10 ice cream flavors today are still the three classics (vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, in that order) followed by butter pecan, cookie dough, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip, rocky road, and peanut butter or peanut butter cup.

Nowadays, many ice cream shops offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream, concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some ice cream shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory tarragon olive oil or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. Dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are nondairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

And then there are the toppings, one of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your favorite childhood cereal.

Ice cream shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most crave-able options. To find out who’s doing the best job of it, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in El Paso using data from Yelp. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only businesses with at least 10 reviews were considered. Also, in an effort to highlight independent businesses and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included.

Read on to determine where you’ll get your next cup or cone from!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific ice cream shops listed or the items they serve.

#18. I-CE-NY

– Rating: 3.5/5 (45 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6450 Desert Blvd. Ste D105 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, beverage store

– Read more on Yelp



#17. Fahrenheit 32

– Rating: 3.5/5 (64 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 12135 Montwood Drive Ste 107 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, coffee & tea

– Read more on Yelp



#16. La Fuente Michoacana

– Rating: 3.6/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 12370 Edgemere Blvd. Ste 108 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#15. Kinley’s House Coffee & Tea

– Rating: 3.8/5 (202 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2231 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt, creperies

– Read more on Yelp



#14. Craze

– Rating: 4.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1327 George Dieter Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Sweet Pop Gelato

– Rating: 4.2/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 2114 North Zaragoza Road Ste B3 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: gelato, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#12. The Baked Bear

– Rating: 4.3/5 (71 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6450 North Desert Blvd. Ste F105 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, bakeries

– Read more on Yelp



#11. Alegre Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.3/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1831 North Zaragoza Road Ste 111 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#10. Tippi Teas

– Rating: 4.3/5 (93 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2501 North Stanton St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: juice bars & smoothies, tea rooms, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#9. Yogoberry

– Rating: 4.3/5 (12 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8900 Viscount Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Boba Mi Amor

– Rating: 4.4/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 7226 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: bubble tea, desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#7. The paleta bar EP

– Rating: 4.6/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 12040 Tierra Este Road Ste A 112 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#6. Social Ice

– Rating: 4.7/5 (57 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 8144 Dyer El Paso, Texas

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, food trucks

– Read more on Yelp



#5. Nonotelo Gelateria Artigianale

– Rating: 4.8/5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 7300 North Mesa St. Ste 101 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, gelato

– Read more on Yelp



#4. La Reina de Michoacan

– Rating: 4.8/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 6670 Montana Ave. Ste 102 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, donuts

– Read more on Yelp

#3. Peachwave of El Paso

– Rating: 4.9/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 3581 North Zaragoza rd Ste 105 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, gelato, juice bars & smoothies

– Read more on Yelp



#2. Aurora Rolling Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.9/5 (44 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8320 Dyer St. Ste 102 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

– Read more on Yelp



#1. Tropical Ice Cream Shop

– Rating: 4.9/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 11680 Pebble Hills Blvd. Ste 105 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies, shaved ice

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Chia-Yi Hou, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 237 metros.