Highest-rated seafood restaurants in El Paso by diners

Whether you’ve waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there’s something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai’i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in El Paso.

Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#30. Thyme Matters

– Rating: 3.8/5 (105 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5857 North Mesa St. Ste 24 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: new american, seafood, cocktail bars

– Read more on Yelp



#29. Pelican’s Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 3.8/5 (142 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 130 Shadow Mountain Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, steakhouses, cocktail bars

– Read more on Yelp



#28. LA Sushi & Hibachi

– Rating: 3.8/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 6540 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: sushi bars, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#27. Los Aguachiles

– Rating: 3.8/5 (73 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7500 North Mesa St. Ste 107 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp



#26. Sunny’s Sushi Transmountain

– Rating: 3.9/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 9800 Gateway North Blvd. Ste B El Paso, Texas

– Categories: sushi bars, seafood, steakhouses

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Little Shack

– Rating: 3.9/5 (46 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2701 North Mesa Ste 200 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp



#24. The Crab Station – El Paso

– Rating: 3.9/5 (169 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6450 North Desert Blvd. Ste C104 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, cajun/creole

– Read more on Yelp



#23. Poke Bar

– Rating: 3.9/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 12040 Tierra Este Road Ste B210 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: poke, seafood, hawaiian

– Read more on Yelp



#22. Great American Steakburger

– Rating: 3.9/5 (80 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 701 South Mesa Hills Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, barbeque, steakhouses

– Read more on Yelp



#21. Poke Bar

– Rating: 3.9/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 1550 North Zaragoza Road Ste A106 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: poke, hawaiian, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

#20. Manhattan Heights Tavern & Grill

– Rating: 3.9/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2829 Montana Ave. Ste 100 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: steakhouses, bars, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#19. Tacos Chinampa

– Rating: 4.0/5 (342 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6110 Gateway East Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: tacos, seafood, beer bar

– Read more on Yelp



#18. Lapa Lapa Seafood & Drinks

– Rating: 4.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Address: 500 Thorn Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, tacos

– Read more on Yelp



#17. Coco Loko

– Rating: 4.0/5 (103 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9449 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, bars, mexican

– Read more on Yelp



#16. Las Colegas Seafood

– Rating: 4.1/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1613 North Zaragoza Road El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Timo’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.1/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 4800 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp



#14. Los Aguachiles

– Rating: 4.2/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 7470 Cimarron Market Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican, cocktail bars

– Read more on Yelp



#13. Little Shack

– Rating: 4.2/5 (57 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 865 North Resler Drive Ste H El Paso, Texas

– Categories: cocktail bars, mexican, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#12. Maribu’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.3/5 (92 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 12379 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: mexican, sandwiches, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#11. San Isidro Mission Cafe

– Rating: 4.3/5 (27 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1071 Country Club Road Ste B El Paso, Texas

– Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#10. La Playita

– Rating: 4.3/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9865 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: mexican, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#9. Los Cabos Seafood

– Rating: 4.4/5 (87 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7200 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp



#8. Evaga Desert Kitchen

– Rating: 4.4/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 240 West Castellano Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: cocktail bars, seafood, sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp



#7. Catfish Basket

– Rating: 4.4/5 (118 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4950 Hondo Pass Drive Unit C El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, chicken wings, sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp



#6. Lapa Lapa Seafood & Drinks

– Rating: 4.4/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 304 Texas Ave. Ste 102 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, tacos, cocktail bars

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Puerto Vallarta Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1611 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#4. Mac’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5/5 (244 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 315 East Mills Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: seafood, cajun/creole, american

– Read more on Yelp



#3. Dia De Los Pescados

– Rating: 4.6/5 (72 reviews)

– Address: 1491 Lee Trevino Ste B El Paso, Texas

– Categories: food trucks, seafood, tacos

– Read more on Yelp



#2. Mariscos Central

– Rating: 4.7/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 3214 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: mexican, seafood

– Read more on Yelp



#1. El Botanero Mariscos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 13468 Eastlake Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: mexican, seafood, food trucks

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.

