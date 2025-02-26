Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in El Paso

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in El Paso, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘A Little More, A Little Less’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 20-27)

— Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: El Paso, Texas

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Bunderkin:’ An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Keekee “Know-It-All” (voiceover, female, 12-100)

– Average hourly rate: $200

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.