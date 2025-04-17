Flystock // Shutterstock

How much it costs to park at El Paso International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at El Paso International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at El Paso International Airport range in price from $7 to $15. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at El Paso International Airport

#1. Long Term Parking: $7

#2. Short Term Parking: $15

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for El Paso International Airport

Off-site parking options by El Paso International Airport can be as close as 0.2 miles or as cheap as $3.00/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Marriott El Paso Airport Parking: 0.2 miles ($4.99/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport Parking: 0.5 miles ($6.99/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Courtyard by Marriott EL Paso Airport Parking: 1.2 miles ($4.95/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Motel 6 El Paso-Fort Bliss ELP Airport Parking: 1.2 miles ($10.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Holiday Inn Express ELP Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($3.50/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Quality Inn East El Paso (ELP) Airport Parking: $3.00/day (2.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Holiday Inn Express ELP Airport Parking: $3.50/day (1.5 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Courtyard by Marriott EL Paso Airport Parking: $4.95/day (1.2 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Days Inn by Wyndham ELP Airport Parking: $4.99/day (4.2 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Marriott El Paso Airport Parking: $4.99/day (0.2 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

