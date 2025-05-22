Best private high schools in the El Paso metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#16. Solid Rock Christian Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 13 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#15. Life Center Christian Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 16 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#14. Maranata Christian Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 26 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#13. Bethesda Christian Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 39 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#12. Calvary West Christian High School
– Location: Anthony, NM
– Enrollment: 47 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#11. Father Yermo Elementary School
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 126 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#10. Father Yermo High School
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 111 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#9. Las Cruces Catholic School
– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#8. Mesilla Valley Christian School
– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 392 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#7. Jesus Chapel School
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 118 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#6. CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 390 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#5. Northeast Christian Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 91 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#4. Loretto Academy
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#3. Lydia Patterson Institute
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 279 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#2. Immanuel Christian School
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 500 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#1. Radford School
– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 268 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+