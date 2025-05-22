Skip to Content
Best private high schools in the El Paso metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#16. Solid Rock Christian Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 13 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#15. Life Center Christian Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 16 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#14. Maranata Christian Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 26 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#13. Bethesda Christian Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 39 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#12. Calvary West Christian High School

– Location: Anthony, NM
– Enrollment: 47 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#11. Father Yermo Elementary School

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 126 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#10. Father Yermo High School

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 111 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#9. Las Cruces Catholic School

– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#8. Mesilla Valley Christian School

– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 392 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Jesus Chapel School

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 118 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 390 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Northeast Christian Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 91 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#4. Loretto Academy

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

maroke // Shutterstock

#3. Lydia Patterson Institute

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 279 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Immanuel Christian School

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 500 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#1. Radford School

– Location: El Paso, TX
– Enrollment: 268 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

