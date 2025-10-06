Skip to Content
Stacker-El Paso

How gas prices have changed in El Paso in the last week

Published 10:58 PM

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in El Paso, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

El Paso by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.88
— Texas average: $2.75
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
– Year change: -$0.22 (-7.1%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/22/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.35
– Week change: +$0.11 (+3.3%)
– Year change: +$0.09 (+2.7%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.47 (6/22/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

Stacker

