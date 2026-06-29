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Fire

Recycling plant fire sends plumes of smoke into sky

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today at 6:03 PM
Published 1:01 PM

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.) -- Officials said military personnel activated an emergency response plan and firefighters have been working to control the fire for six hours.

In total, three water tankers, four fire trucks, a pump unit and 25 personnel are helping, officials said.

The Juarez Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and is looking into whether the facility hold the required operating permits, officials said.

CD. JUAREZ, CHIH, MEXICO (KVIA) - The Juarez Department of Public Safety reports a recycling plant caught fire this morning.

The plant recycles plastics and wood products and is located on highway KM 27 to Casas Grandes.

No word yet on any injuries.

The huge plumes of thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

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Yvonne Suarez

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