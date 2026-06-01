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City of Juárez raises awareness over rickettsiosis cases on the border

CDC
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Published 11:54 AM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez, through some of its departments, announced a new campaign to stop the spread of rickettsiosis in the region. More than 20 deaths related to the insect-borne disease have been reported this year so far, according to the Juárez Ecology Department.

The disease, transmitted by ticks, exhibits a high mortality rate (44%) due to delayed diagnoses, with cases concentrated primarily among young adults aged 25-44.

Rickettsiosis in Ciudad Juárez reached critical levels in 2026, according to health and ecology officials. At least 20 deaths and 32 suspected cases have been reported as of today.

ABC-7 spoke with health and ecology departments in El Paso and in Ciudad Juárez to learn more about what's being done to prevent more cases on the border.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.

Article Topic Follows: Health

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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