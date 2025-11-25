Four more suspects detained over Louvre jewel heist

Originally Published: 25 NOV 25 08:46 ET

Updated: 25 NOV 25 08:59 ET

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Four more people suspected of involvement in the robbery of the French crown jewels from the Louvre have been detained, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN Tuesday.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region, were detained by police as part of the investigation into the heist, according to a statement from Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The new suspects join four other suspects detained in late October who will be questioned by investigators, said the prosecutor – who has not yet released further details about possible charges.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that one of the suspects is the alleged fourth member of the gang that carried out the heist. Three of the suspects detained in October have been charged with organized robbery, with the fourth, a woman, charged with complicity in organized robbery.

The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on the Louvre’s upper floor, which houses the French crown jewels, on October 19. They used a truck-mounted ladder to gain access to the gallery, one of the most ornate rooms in the museum, through a window.

They broke into two high-security display cases and made off with nine items, including a diamond and sapphire jewelry set worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

