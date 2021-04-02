Operation H.O.P.E. to host Easter Giveaway

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Operation H.O.P.E. is hosting its annual Easter Giveaway in coordination with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Rock Faith Center this Saturday, April 3.

Organizers will distribute Easter baskets for children, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. The baskets are available on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present to receive one.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Rock Faith Center located at 11201 Armour Dr.