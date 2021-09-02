El Paso Electric holding community meetings on proposed rate increase

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric is holding a series of community meetings this week and next week to let customers know about their proposed rate increase. EPE's Regional Vice-President Cynthia Pina-Ortwein discussed the increase today on ABC-7 at Four.

The utility is proposing a 7.8% increase, or more than 41 million dollars. That equates to a potential increase for most homeowners of $11.76 a month.

El Paso Electric says they need to increase rates because of what they say is the need to recover costs associated with over $9532 million dollars in infrastructure improvements.

City Council delayed taking action on the rate increase until October and asked El Paso Electric to host a minimum of eight community meetings across the city. Some of the meetings are virtual, others are in-person.

Tonight, District 6 will hold a virtual meeting to hear about the proposed rate increase. That meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. You can attend using this link; https://bit.ly/2WfpE17 or call in at (915) 213-4096 by using conference ID 277 144 547#.

Next Wednesday, residents in District 7 have a virtual meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Use this link to attend: https//bit.ly/#3AVUOmC or dial-in at (915) 213-4096 and use the conference ID 648 579 174#.

In-person meetings are set for residents of District 1 on Thursday, September 9 at Mesita Elementary School at 3307 North Stanton beginning at 6:15 p.m., and for District 2 on Monday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Memorial Senior Center at 1800 Byron. District 3's in-person meeting is on Wednesday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Carnitas Queretaro at 9077 Gateway Blvd. West.

One final virtual meeting is set for residents of District 5 on Thursday, September 16th. Log in using this link: https//bit.ly/3sz1STm or use the dial-in at (915) 213-4096 with conference ID 703 135 764#.