Shop small Saturday in Mesilla features pop-up event

Mesilla, New Mexico -- While everyone's eyes are set on the doorbuster deals of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the weekend is reserved for supporting local.

Morgan Switzer with Experience Mesilla explains that nearly every business in Mesilla is owned by a local person.

"When you shop local, that money stays right here in the community," said Switzer during an interview on ABC-7 at noon.

Experience Mesilla will be hosting a pop-up event with 20+ vendors at Livingston Bridal & Events, located at 1680 Calle De Alvarez, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

The event is this Sat. Nov. 26, 2021.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Brick and mortar stores throughout Mesilla will have amazing offerings. Some will have sales and some are planning drink specials while others are hosting live music and giveaways." Switzer said.