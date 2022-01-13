El Paso Children’s Museum receives one million dollar donation from Helen of Troy

EL PASO, Texas - Locally owned consumer brand corporation Helen of Troy has donated one million dollars to the El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center to finance the first-floor café. Stephanie Otero, Vice President of Operations for the El Paso Community Foundation, was a guest on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss the donation.

The Little Stars Café, funded by Helen of Troy, will be a gathering place with indoor and outdoor seating where visiting kids and families can refuel as they explore the museum. It will also serve as a haven where those in the community who live and work downtown can enjoy lunch, snacks, or drink.

"(The museum) is an important project for our community," Otero said, "and we need as many stakeholders to come and become partners to make sure this is a world-class facility for our community. Helen of Troy came on early before all the fancy designs were done. They knew that they wanted to be part of this. They have been a company that's been committed over their 53-year history to give back to the community where their employees and their customers live and work in, and we're excited that they were willing to come on and give this very generous donation to bring our Little Stars Café to fruition."

Otero says other local businesses have also stepped up to sponsor areas of the museum. "We've already made six other announcements (regarding the) The Climber, a classroom, different exhibit experiences throughout, a weather forecasting station," said Otero. "And over the next couple of months, about every two weeks, we're going to be announcing all the amazing capital donors that have made this project come to life."

The El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center is being built in downtown El Paso. It is expected to be completed in late 2022.