Workforce Solutions Borderplex launches new program providing free laptops

EL PASO, Texas– Workforce Solutions Borderplex launches the Opportunity Incubator Program, in partnership with Microsoft, to provide affordable or even free computers to those that qualify.

The Opportunity Incubator Program is geared to allow more people in the community the opportunity for virtual training without connectivity being an issue.

The laptops also encourage people to utilize free training like Skillup Borderplex, Linkedin Learning, and Google Certifications.

Communications Director at Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Blanca Cervantes, told ABC-7 that anybody could qualify for the new program and receive a discount.

If you would like to see if you qualify for eligibility for a free laptop, you can reach out to their hotline at (915) 887-2600.

“At workforce solutions borderplex, we recognize that one of the biggest issues of getting access to training, which a lot of it has become virtual, is connectivity. So one of the solutions that we're bringing back to the community is giving them access to devices to start off,” said Cervantes.

If you would like more information, you can visit www.borderplexjobs.com