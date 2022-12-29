Skip to Content
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters.

Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The food bank helps those who otherwise may not have a food source.

The food bank asks for your donations. Officials say every dollar counts. To donate, click here.

