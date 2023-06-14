Skip to Content
Local News

Viva! El Paso opens its 45th Season on Friday

today at 11:05 AM
Published 10:16 AM

Viva! El Paso opens its 45th Season on Friday, June 23rd at 8:00 pm in the beautiful McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

This year, under the direction of Jaime Carrasco, the show will highlight new dances, new sets, new lighting, and fan favorites such as the Deer Dance. Viva! El Paso also features a book by award-winning playwright Marty Martin and songs from El Paso rock icon Jim Ward and Cody Ritchey.

Viva! El Paso, along with partners EPIC Arts, El Paso Live, El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs, El Paso Community Foundation, El Paso Hotel Paso Del Norte, and McCoy's Building Supply will present performances on Fridays and Saturdays from June 23 through August 5th.

Ticket prices are lower this year! $20 for adults and $15 for groups, military, and children. Tickets can be purchased at the Plaza box office downtown or on the day of the show at the McKelligon Canyon box office.

Please go to vivaelpaso.org or call 915-276-5681 for more information.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

