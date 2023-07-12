El Paso Immigrant Advocacy Organization and Advocates join tour to end gun violence
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Immigrant Advocacy Organization and Advocates to Join Parkland Parents in Nationwide Tour to End Gun Violence.
WHAT: Pop-up rally against gun violence with local activists, advocates including Beto O’Rourke and Cameron Kasky, and leading immigrant advocacy organization Las Americas
WHEN: Wednesday, July 12th at 5:30pm MT
WHERE: 1500 Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902, in front of mural created by Manuel Oliver in 2019 in honor of his son “Guac”
WHO: the following speakers will be sharing remarks:
- Marisa Limón Garza, Executive Director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center
- Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland mass shooting in 2018.
- Cameron Kasky, activist and advocate against gun violence
- Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke
- County Commissioner Iliana Holguin
- Pastor Michael Grady