Skip to Content
Local News

El Paso Immigrant Advocacy Organization and Advocates join tour to end gun violence

Everytown for Gun Safety
By
Updated
today at 9:00 AM
Published 8:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Immigrant Advocacy Organization and Advocates to Join Parkland Parents in Nationwide Tour to End Gun Violence.

WHAT: Pop-up rally against gun violence with local activists, advocates including Beto O’Rourke and Cameron Kasky, and leading immigrant advocacy organization Las Americas 

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12th at 5:30pm MT 

WHERE: 1500 Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902, in front of mural created by Manuel Oliver in 2019 in honor of his son “Guac”

WHO: the following speakers will be sharing remarks:

  • Marisa Limón Garza, Executive Director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center
  • Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland mass shooting in 2018.
  • Cameron Kasky, activist and advocate against gun violence
  • Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke
  • County Commissioner Iliana Holguin
  • Pastor Michael Grady
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content