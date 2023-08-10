Skip to Content
El Paso Water moves forward with Pipeline Protection Project to improve city water main breaks

KVIA-TV(EL PASO) – To help minimize the likelihood of water main breaks, El Paso Water is proactively replacing

metal water mains which cross major gas pipelines in East El Paso. The utility will host a community

meeting on Thursday, August 10, at LifeGate Church located at 10555 Edgemere Boulevard to provide

information to customers on the next milestone of the project that will begin soon.

The replacement is necessary because gas pipelines use corrosion protection systems which run an

electrical current through the gas pipeline. Over time, exposure to that electrical charge can increase

the chance of corrosion in the metal water mains, increasing the chance of a break. Drivers should be

prepared for lane closures and temporary detours for a few months at each intersection during

construction.

· Lee Trevino Drive at Vista del Sol – to be completed by September

· Yarbrough Drive at Kinross - construction to begin mid-August

· Lee Trevino Drive at Pebble Hills

· Viscount Boulevard at Airway

· Yarbrough Drive at Vista del Sol

WHAT: Community meeting to inform residents about the scheduled Pipeline Protection Project

WHO: Irazema Rojas, P.E., EPWater Chief Technical Officer

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: LifeGate Church, 10555 Edgemere Blvd.

For more information on the Pipeline Protection Project, visit epwater.org.

