Loyal fans thrilled for the Amigo Airsho’s return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The largest air show in the borderland has been on hiatus for twelve years, and the announcement of its return has already stirred up nostalgia for many.

"Let's bring the air show back. It was a journey," said Alan Russell, Amigo Airsho Chairman.

"Somewhere in the mid-nineties, my dad was a complete aviation enthusiast, so he would always take us there," said Tomas Peralta, Red Arrows flight academy.

"As a young girl, I grew up going to the amigo show, and have fond memories of my family. And I can definitely say that it's a part of my inspiration to become a pilot," said Vanessa Martinez.

Before its hiatus, the borderland staple had become more than just entertainment, but a tradition for many.

"You know, I talk to people every day that went to the air show when they were kids because their parents brought them and they still remember it. And they they have a story to tell," said Russell.

Plan enthusiasts look back on the impact the Amigo Airsho had on them as children.

"I have fond memories of walking in, the first airplane, you see, I mean, everything. The world is so big. I mean, you're you're automatically inspired. You see this big piece of machinery and what it's done for a lot of people and our country," said Martinez.

"There's nothing more in my mind more exciting than seeing all these airplanes, these jet teams doing incredible stuff in the air. So it's definitely a memory you, you don't forget," said Peralta.

"The best part is when the main performer comes on and everybody's eyes to the sky smiling big and just you get that rush of excitement and the chills of seeing aircraft in the sky," said Martinez.

Plane enthusiasts are excited for the Amigo Airsho to inspire the next generation of pilots.

"I can definitely say that it's a part of my inspiration to become a pilot and I can say yeah I'm so excited for new kids, everybody in our community to experience that all over again," said Martinez.

The Amigo Airsho will make its return to El Paso at Briggs Army Field October 12-13.