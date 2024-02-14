Sul Ross State University Alumni Chapter hosts annual golf tournament

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV) – Sul Ross State University’s local alumni chapter, the 915 Lobos, will host

their annual golf tournament to raise funds for scholarships so that El Paso students can

attend the four-year college located in Alpine, Texas.

The tournament, titled: 915 Lobos – El Paso Chapter’s Sul Ross State University Alumni Golf Tournament, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Painted Dunes Golf Course, 12000 McCombs Street, in El Paso.



This is the third year the organization hosts this event. The golf tournament is a four-person

scramble format with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tee Time starts at 9 a.m. and

persons interested can sign up that day or pre-register at bit.ly/915LobosGolf2024. Fee is

$100 per person and includes breakfast and a steak dinner.



People not interested in playing golf can also show their support by purchasing a ticket to the

steak dinner, which includes two drink coupons with the meal. Dinner will be served in the

early afternoon, and tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be raffle prizes given

away and there will also be an awards presentation once all golfers complete the course.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available to help offset the costs of the event. People

and/or businesses have four options to assist: $2,500 Dinner Sponsor; $1,300 Drinks

Sponsor, $600 Breakfast Sponsor; or $100 Hole Sponsor.



Anyone interested in more information about signing up a team, purchasing the non-golfer

steak dinner or becoming a sponsor can contact the chapter’s Committee Chair, Pat ValdezRios, at 915-309-0096 or email her at patvrios@gmail.com.