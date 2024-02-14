Skip to Content
Sul Ross State University Alumni Chapter hosts annual golf tournament

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV) – Sul Ross State University’s local alumni chapter, the 915 Lobos, will host
their annual golf tournament to raise funds for scholarships so that El Paso students can
attend the four-year college located in Alpine, Texas.

The tournament, titled: 915 Lobos – El Paso Chapter’s Sul Ross State University Alumni Golf Tournament, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Painted Dunes Golf Course, 12000 McCombs Street, in El Paso.


This is the third year the organization hosts this event. The golf tournament is a four-person
scramble format with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tee Time starts at 9 a.m. and
persons interested can sign up that day or pre-register at bit.ly/915LobosGolf2024. Fee is
$100 per person and includes breakfast and a steak dinner.


People not interested in playing golf can also show their support by purchasing a ticket to the
steak dinner, which includes two drink coupons with the meal. Dinner will be served in the
early afternoon, and tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be raffle prizes given
away and there will also be an awards presentation once all golfers complete the course.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available to help offset the costs of the event. People
and/or businesses have four options to assist: $2,500 Dinner Sponsor; $1,300 Drinks
Sponsor, $600 Breakfast Sponsor; or $100 Hole Sponsor.


Anyone interested in more information about signing up a team, purchasing the non-golfer
steak dinner or becoming a sponsor can contact the chapter’s Committee Chair, Pat ValdezRios, at 915-309-0096 or email her at patvrios@gmail.com.

