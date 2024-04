El Paso, TX (KVIA)—If you are in the spirit of giving back to the community, Seasons of Change Inc. will host a three-day community baby shower giveaway. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, through Friday, April 26th, at Grace Christian Center, 820 Raynor Street. The giveaway will offer free diapers, wipes, baby equipment, clothing, household items, and more to families facing financial hardships.

