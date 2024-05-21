Canutillo Independent School District offering free breakfast and lunch to children this summer
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids under 18 years old this summer, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at CISD.
These are the following CISD schools offering free meals, and the date and times being offered at their campuses.
- Canutillo High School, 6675 S. Desert Blvd. 7:45 to 9:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 12:30 PM lunch on June 3-28.
- Northwest Early College High School, 6701 S. Desert Blvd. 7:30 to 9:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 1 PM lunch on May 28 to June 28.
- Canutillo Middle School, 7311 Bosque Rd. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11:30 AM to 1 PM lunch on June 3-13.
- Alderete Middle School, 801 Talbot Rd. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11:30 AM to 1 PM lunch on June 3-13.
- Canutillo Elementary School, 651 Canutillo Ave. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 12:30 PM lunch on June 3-14.
- Damian Elementary School, 6300 Strahan Rd. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 12:30 PM lunch on June 3-14.
- Childress Elementary School, 7700 Cap Carter Rd. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 12:30 PM lunch on June 3-14.
- Garcia Elementary School, 6550 Westside Dr. 7:30 to 8:30 AM breakfast and 11 AM to 12:30 PM lunch on June 3-14.