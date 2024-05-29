City of El Paso, Visit El Paso, and Destination El Paso honor Director of Tourism Development & Strategic Alliances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During Destination El Paso's annual National Travel and Tourism Week Luncheon, the City of El Paso, Visit El Paso, and Destination El Paso proclaimed May 16th as "Veronica Castro Day" in the city.

Veronica Castro has been Director of Tourism Development and Strategic Alliance for 20 years for Destination El Paso. Castro has double hospitality and tourism industry certifications from the Texas Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus.

During her time as director, Castro has led many initiatives and programs to bring El Paso to the national, and international scale. Destination El Paso says her work allowed El Paso's market to grow on a larger scale.