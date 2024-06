SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after being found in the desert with life-threatening heat-related injuries.

The Sunland Park Fire Department said Border Patrol found the person around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. This happened on Highway 9 near mile marker 143.

SPFD and Border Patrol used an ice bath and ice sheets to cool down the person.