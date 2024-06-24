Veterans and their families can ride for free on Sun Metro buses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro has received a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission’s General Assistance Grant which will allow veterans and their families to sign up for free Sun Metro bus rides. Sun Metro received this grant as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s 2024-2025 awards, which include 181 grants for 41,987 veterans and their families in Texas.

The free bus rides start on Monday, July 1st.

The grant covers up to $50,000 worth of rides on fixed routes, Brio, and the LIFT services. Free bus rides come in the form of 30-day passes. Qualified veterans can request a new pass within one week of the current pass's expiration date.

To apply for free rides, you can visit here. Or, you can call (915) 212-3333. If you have previously applied to the service, you do not need to reapply. The service is provided on a first come, first serve basis.