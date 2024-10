El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Mark your calendars. The Flying Horse half marathon will be here in less than a month. The half marathon is perfect for all runners, whether you're taking your first strides or chasing a personal best. The United Way of El Paso County presents the event, which the City of Sunland Park sponsors. The race is Saturday, November 16, at the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

You can register now at: runsignup.com/flyinghorse2024