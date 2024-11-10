Skip to Content
A salute to first responders from Texas 635

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Texas 635 and TMPA joined forces to give back to current and retired first responders.

A gesture of thanks for the men and women whose unwavering dedication keeps the community safe.

Texas 635 is a nonprofit that offers emotional support to the surviving spouse and family members of fallen law enforcement officers.

"We do this for the first responders because Texas 635 assists law enforcement. We take care of their mental wellness. We teach them how to decompress and how to deal with PTSD," said Carmen East, Founder of Texas 635.

 

